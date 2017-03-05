He's Back! See Hugh Grant Return as the Prime Minister in New Photos from Love Actually Sequel

This article originally appeared on NME.

New photos from the set of the Love Actually sequel have emerged, including a shot of Hugh Grant reprising his role as the Prime Minister.

Richard Curtis’ much-loved 2003 romantic comedy was a huge commercial success upon its release, and starred an ensemble cast that included Grant, Emma Thompson and the late Alan Rickman. The film is being revived for a Comic Relief special, Red Nose Day Actually.

The sequel’s director, Emma Freud, has today (March 5) shared some new shots from the set, giving fans a first glimpse of the return of two primary members from the original cast. Grant is shown in one photograph reprising his role as Prime Minister David, while his character’s love interest from the original film, Natalie (played by Martine McCutcheon), is also present – Freud has confirmed that the two characters will be married in the sequel.

See Freud’s photographs from the set of Red Nose Day Actually below.

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

The pictures of Grant and McCutcheon on set follow photos released by Freud last month showing original cast members Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster filming their scenes for the forthcoming sequel.

The Love Actually sequel will air on March 24 on BBC One in the UK, before being broadcast on March 25 in the US on NBC.