Love Actually Sequel Finally Debuts in U.S. (with Bonus Patrick Dempsey!): Find Out Where All the Characters Are Today

Love Actually fans in the colonies finally have their answers!

Thursday night, American fans of the 2003 holiday classic tuned into NBC’s star-studded charity Red Nose Day Special, which featured the premiere of the highly anticipated Love Actually mini-sequel. The short followup was created by Love Actually writer/director Richard Curtis, who also happens to be the co-creator of Red Nose Day, Comic Relief’s annual charity event. Proceeds go to help disadvantaged children around the world.

The 10-minute clip, titled Red Nose Day Actually, featured most of the major stars from the film — like Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant and Andrew Lincoln. And although the heavily hyped follow-up to the beloved holiday-themed romance premiered in the U.K. in March, the U.S. version has some small differences.

If you can’t get enough of this Love Actually action, you can wear it via a limited edition Red Nose Day Actually cast T-shirt featuring the stars from the film. The special edition T-shirts are available online for $28. All proceeds will support helping children in need.

The Red Nose Day Special — which benefits charities fighting child poverty around the world — aired May 25 on NBC as part of a three-hour block of programming that began with Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day at 8 p.m., followed by Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day featuring Julia Roberts at 9 p.m. and the Red Nose Day Special hosted by Chris Hardwick on NBC at 10 p.m.