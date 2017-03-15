People

Movies

WATCH: Andrew Lincoln Brings Out His Cue Cards in New Love Actually Reunion Trailer

By @NineDaves

Posted on

 

Andrew Lincoln starred in one of the most iconic scenes in rom-com history, when his Love Actually character used a stack of cue cards to profess his secret love for his best friend’s girlfriend (played by Keira Knightley).

So with the cast of the popular holiday movie reuniting for a short-film follow-up to the hit 2003 romantic comedy in honor of Red Nose Day in the U.K., it only makes sense the 43-year-old Walking Dead star pull out the cue cards once again.

In a trailer for the highly anticipated Red Nose Day Actually released by BBC on Wednesday, Lincoln rolls through another series of messages — this time to tease the charity program.

“Hello, I just wanted to ask without hope or agenda (and just because it’s nearly Red Nose Day) that you’ll join us for a very special reunion called red nose day actually on Friday 24th March BBC One … Actually,” Lincoln’s cards read.

He’s not the only star back for the walk down memory lane. The 10-minute short will also include cameos from other Love Actually stars like Knightley, Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, Rowan Atkinson, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson.

The film’s Oscar-nominated writer-director, Richard Curtis, is also returning to write and direct the sequel, which promises to check back in with its ensemble of characters to see what they look like and what they’re up to in 2017.

Sadly, Emma Thompson recently revealed that she wouldn’t be taking part in the sequel so soon after the death of her close friend Alan Rickman. The actors played a married couple struggling with the hints of infidelity in the original, and the director let Thompson know that he wouldn’t be writing any solo parts for her in the reunion.

“It’s too soon. It’s absolutely right because it’s supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn’t much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend, really, just over a year ago. We thought and thought [about it] but it just seemed wrong. It was absolutely the right decision,” she told the Press Association.

The project was made in support of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day fundraiser, which — as Lincoln explained — airs March 24 on BBC One. It also will be broadcast as part of NBC’s Red Nose Day Special on May 25.