WATCH: Andrew Lincoln Brings Out His Cue Cards in New Love Actually Reunion Trailer

Andrew Lincoln starred in one of the most iconic scenes in rom-com history, when his Love Actually character used a stack of cue cards to profess his secret love for his best friend’s girlfriend (played by Keira Knightley).

So with the cast of the popular holiday movie reuniting for a short-film follow-up to the hit 2003 romantic comedy in honor of Red Nose Day in the U.K., it only makes sense the 43-year-old Walking Dead star pull out the cue cards once again.

In a trailer for the highly anticipated Red Nose Day Actually released by BBC on Wednesday, Lincoln rolls through another series of messages — this time to tease the charity program.

“Hello, I just wanted to ask without hope or agenda (and just because it’s nearly Red Nose Day) that you’ll join us for a very special reunion called red nose day actually on Friday 24th March BBC One … Actually,” Lincoln’s cards read.

He’s not the only star back for the walk down memory lane. The 10-minute short will also include cameos from other Love Actually stars like Knightley, Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, Rowan Atkinson, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson.