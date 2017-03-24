THE PLAYERS

It's finally happening: We get to see what the beloved characters of Love Actually are up to in the present day in the charity short Red Nose Day Actually. The holiday classic's original writer/director Richard Curtis even returned to pen the special, premiering on the U.K.'s BBC 1 on March 24.

Back in 2003, the British rom-com Love Actually was packed with big names: Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley. But in the 14 years since its release, the holiday classic's lesser-known ensemble actors have moved up on the Hollywood marquee. Before you catch up with their onscreen personas, see what the breakout actors have been up to since their big debuts.