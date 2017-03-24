Movies
How the Breakout Stars of Love Actually Rose to Fame
With the cast reunited for a charity mini-sequel, take a look back at the stars who shot to fame thanks to the rom-com
By Lydia Price•@lydsprice and Nate Jones
Updated
More
1 of 7
THE PLAYERS
It's finally happening: We get to see what the beloved characters of Love Actually are up to in the present day in the charity short Red Nose Day Actually. The holiday classic's original writer/director Richard Curtis even returned to pen the special, premiering on the U.K.'s BBC 1 on March 24.
Back in 2003, the British rom-com Love Actually was packed with big names: Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley. But in the 14 years since its release, the holiday classic's lesser-known ensemble actors have moved up on the Hollywood marquee. Before you catch up with their onscreen personas, see what the breakout actors have been up to since their big debuts.
2 of 7
CHIWETEL EJIOFOR
In the years surrounding his brief role as an unsuspecting husband in Love Actually, Ejiofor was one of the industry's premier "that guy" actors, popping up in small parts in big films like Inside Man and Children of Men, as well as anchoring indies like Dirty Pretty Things and Kinky Boots. After his star-making turn in 2013's 12 Years a Slave, the London-born actor has one Best Actor Oscar nomination under his belt. In 2016, he joined the Marvel Universe as Doctor Strange's Mordo.
3 of 7
JANUARY JONES
Jones barely has any lines in Love Actually; she plays one of the American babes who hooks up with Kris Marshall's nerdy Brit at the very end – not the sort of role an actress can really sink her teeth into. Four years later, Jones landed the plum role of Betty Draper on TV's Mad Men, which let her play all the notes (and wear all the costumes) of a privileged and petulant 1960s ice queen until the series' 2015 finale. Now, Jones can be seen alongside Will Forte and Kristen Schaal in the post-apocalyptic comedy The Last Man on Earth.
4 of 7
MARTIN FREEMAN
In Love Actually, Freeman's brief role as an ultra-naked, ultra-adorable stand-in introduced him to American viewers who hadn't yet caught his stint on the U.K. version of The Office. After years of small parts at home, Freeman nabbed not one but two iconic literary roles: Watson in BBC's Sherlock and Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit series. His understated charm has gained Freeman a legion of fans on both sides of the Atlantic.
5 of 7
BILL NIGHY
As a 54-year-old veteran with more than 60 screen credits to his name, Nighy was hardly an unknown when Love Actually was released. Still, his scene-stealing role as aging rocker Billy Mack propelled him to a new level of visibility, as the made-for-TV movies and indie films on his resume were quickly replaced by roles in Hollywood blockbuster series like the Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter.
6 of 7
ANDREW LINCOLN
Lincoln's romantic posters and ugly sweater caught the attention of Keira Knightly in Love Actually, but it wasn't until he became zombie-fighting lawman Rick in The Walking Dead that the rest of the world caught up to his leading-man potential.
7 of 7
THOMAS BRODIE-SANGSTER
Finally, a child star we don't need to be worried about! Brodie-Sangster — who played lovelorn moppet Sam in Love Actually — has grown into a serious actor, trying his hand at everything from Phineas and Ferb to Game of Thrones and The Maze Runner franchise. He's still got those same twinkling eyes, though.
See Also
More
More
Keira Knightley Once Told Love Actually Director Her Next Movie Was 'Some Pirate Thing — Probably a Disaster'
Life Star Rebecca Ferguson Opens Up About The Time She Helped Save A Woman’s Life On An Airplane
Jonny Lee Miller on Dodging Fans While Filming T2 Trainspotting: 'It's Like Scotland's Star Wars'
Producer Behind Batman v Superman Calls Rotten Tomatoes Film Reviews 'the Destruction' of Hollywood
Bill Nighy Still Rocking Out in New Photo from Love Actually Reunion