Louis Theroux (Justin's Cousin!) on His New Scientology Documentary: 'No One Has the Right to Use Religion as a Cloak for Abuse'

Louis Theroux’s latest documentary, My Scientology Movie, posed a unique challenge for the veteran filmmaker: How do you make a movie about a subject that has no interest in cooperating?

The answer, he learned, is you get creative. Theroux’s film has all the hallmarks of other notable Scientology exposés like Paul Haggis’ Going Clear and Leah Remini’s A&E series, including emotional interviews with ex-members and bizarre confrontations with parishioners and private investigators.

What separates My Scientology Movie from its predecessors is Theroux’s use of dramatic reenactments as a way not only to capture a version of real-life past events on film, but also as a type of catharsis for participating ex-members, like Marty Rathbun, who helped direct recreations from his own memories.

“It was the first time I had done something like this, I had my doubts about how it would work or whether it would work at all,” says the documentarian, who’s previously worked with subjects ranging from porn stars to neo-Nazis. He’s also a cousin of The Leftovers’ Justin Theroux, and is a well-known critic of Scientology in his native England.

“As I thought about it, I realized the only way this will work is if it’s not just me reenacting the scenes based on things I’d read or believed,” he adds. “It’d have to be driven by ex-members, particularly people who had the best access out of everyone inside Scientology.”

For Theroux, no one fit that bill better than a former zealot-turned-critic like Rathbun. “He used to run legal teams and the private investigations, he was like Scientology’s Mr. Fixit,” Theroux explains. “He’d be behind-the-scenes to make things uncomfortable or influence people that they wanted to influence.”

At the same time, Theroux describes Rathbun as a “genuine spiritual seeker, someone who was obviously fascinated with the teachings of L. Ron Hubbard, but also many other religious teachings, and who very much believed in the power of Scientology while he was a part of it.”

In their scenes together, which toggle between hilarious and uncomfortable, Rathbun is both the “bruising, Michael Clayton figure” he was in his position with the church, and a “sort of Dalai Lama-esque spiritual guru.” The combination, Theroux suggests, made Rathbun a “sort of a fatherly, protective figure, with a slightly scary edge.” He adds, “You can see why David Miscavige [the head of Scientology] would have valued him.”

Theroux’s interest in Scientology began in the 1980s, when he visited his uncle in Los Angeles for the first time. “He told me about this mysterious church that was popular with Hollywood celebrities, but the killing detail then was if you look at their fences, the spikes pointed inward, not outward, which was so tantalizing,” he remembers.

“Over the years, I remember hearing that it had been founded by L. Ron Hubbard, who was a pop fiction writer, and at that time it was alleged they used something called auditing to elicit secrets in the name of helping their parishioners. But it was alleged that they used the secrets to blackmail their clientele into staying with the church. Now, they’ve denied that, and I don’t know that that’s true, but it was part of this atmosphere of mystery and intrigue that has always surrounded Scientology.”

He was also intrigued by the notion of what he calls a “pay-as-you-go religion,” in which “successively more arcane and bizarre secrets are unveiled to you as you advance farther into the church.” In the 2000s, Theroux began “reading about these allegations of abuse taking place,” ranging from alleged harassment of former members to alleged physical and psychological mistreatment of parishioners.

Through the making of the documentary, Theroux came to believe that what draws people to Scientology more than anything is “the kind of single-mindedness, the all or nothing attitude they have towards their religion – the idea that they have the only answers.” Theroux admits that the all or nothing commitment, what he calls a “revolutionary fanaticism,” of Scientologists is not unique to Scientology, but he says, “It is there and it is extremely intoxicating.”

Ultimately, when exploring a religion, Theroux says he learned to “separate out the beliefs that are weird, but not really dangerous, from beliefs that maybe aren’t that weird but are dangerous. We shouldn’t judge religious groups on what they believe as much as how they practice.

He adds, “I think Scientologists have a right to practice and be respected as anyone else does. But no one has the right to use religion as a cloak for abuse.”