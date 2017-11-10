Louis C.K.’s New Movie Release Scrapped Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The release of Louis C.K.’s new film I Love You, Daddy has been scrapped in the wake of a New York Times report in which multiple women accused the comedian and TV star of sexual misconduct.

“The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of “I Love You, Daddy,” the film distribution company said in a statement Friday morning.

The Times story, published Thursday afternoon, features accounts from five women who accused the 50-year-old of masturbating or requesting to masturbate in front of them. After the bombshell report was released, the Orchard released a statement condemning Louis C.K.’s alleged behavior and saying that it was “giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film.”

The New York premiere of I Love You, Daddy, which was due to take place Thursday night, was canceled ahead of the story’s publication. Louis C.K. also canceled a planned appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The comedian’s rep told EW on Thursday, “In the coming days, Louis will issue a written statement.”

Louis C.K. wrote, directed, and stars in the black-and-white film, about a TV writer whose 17-year-old daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) strikes up a relationship with an infamous older filmmaker (John Malkovich). Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, Pamela Adlon, Edie Falco, and Helen Hunt also star.

The Orchard picked up I Love You, Daddy after it made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year. The film had been scheduled to hit theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 17, before expanding Dec. 1.