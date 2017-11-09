Louis C.K.’s Movie I Love You, Daddy Cancels Premiere Ahead of NY Times Story About Comedian

The New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s upcoming film I Love You, Daddy has been canceled, EW has confirmed.

“Due to unexpected circumstances, tonight’s event for I Love You, Daddy has been cancelled,” distribution company The Orchard said in a statement Thursday. “On behalf of The Orchard, please accept our apologies. We’re incredibly sorry for any inconvenience.​​​​”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times is planning a story on C.K., and the premiere was canceled in case it is damaging. C.K. has been accused of alleged sexual misconduct toward female comedians in the past, which he has dismissed as “rumors.”

THR also reports that the comedian’s planned appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has been canceled, with William H. Macy taking his place on the late-night show.

RELATED: Kevin Spacey’s Baby Driver Costar Jon Bernthal Says Actor Was a ‘Big Bully’ on Set

C.K. wrote, directed, and stars in the black-and-white film, which he shot in secret over the summer. I Love You, Daddy has sparked controversy since it made its premiere earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it stars C.K. as a TV writer whose 17-year-old daughter (Chloe Grace Moretz) strikes up a relationship with an infamous older filmmaker (John Malkovich). The film has drawn multiple comparisons between Malkovich’s character and Woody Allen, as well as criticism for the film’s use of racial slurs.

Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, Pamela Adlon, Edie Falco, and Helen Hunt also star in I Love You, Daddy. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 17, before expanding nationwide Dec. 1.