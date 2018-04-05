Lou Diamond Phillips Pleads Guilty to Drinking While Intoxicated

Lou Diamond Phillips was given two years of probation on Wednesday after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

The actor, 56, who was arrested in November 2017, appeared at San Patricio County Courthouse where he agreed to a plea deal.

The actor must use a device that monitors alcohol levels, take part in a DWI education program, not enter bars or taverns, and report in person for probation in San Patricio County for the first four months, his attorney Mark Di Carlo confirmed to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Di Carlo and Phillips’ rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Mr. Phillips has issued his apologies a number of times regarding this incident, and from the beginning, the time of his arrest, he voluntarily took the breathalyzer, submitted to a field sobriety test, and expressed his remorse about the fact that this has occurred,” Di Carlo told the publication.

The La Bamba star told San Patricio County attorney Tamara Cochran-May that he is now sober as he stopped drinking altogether after his arrest, Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported.

Cochran-May also said she negotiated for two years probation instead of one due to Phillips leaving outside of Texas and his high blood alcohol content (BAC) at the time of the incident.

Phillips’ BAC was 0.2, which is more than double the legal limit in Texas of 0.08.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Five months ago, Phillips was taken into custody after driving in Portland, Texas, and pulling up next to a police officer and asked for directions, according to TMZ. The police officer reportedly suspected the star might be under the influence and had him take a field sobriety test, which he failed.

Hours after his arrest, he apologized at a public event he was in town to attend, Voices of South Texas, according to the local paper.

“I want to sincerely apologize for an incident this morning. Some of you may have heard about that,” Phillips said in November at the event. “I am here to promote and celebrate this amazing event here in my hometown of Corpus Christi, and if anything that I have done distracts from that or diminishes that I sincerely apologize.”

This is not Phillips’ only run-in with the law.

In 2006, he pleaded no contest to charges of domestic battery involving an incident with his live-in girlfriend. Phillips was sentenced to 32 months of probation, one year of domestic violence counseling and 200 hours of community service.