Actor Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Texas: Report

Longmire actor Lou Diamond Phillips was reportedly arrested early Friday in Texas on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Phillips was taken into custody and transported to the San Patricio County Jail in Sinton, reports USA Today. As of 8 a.m., he was still being booked.

According to TMZ, Phillips was driving in Portland, Texas when he pulled up next to a police offer and asked for directions. The cop reportedly suspected the actor might be under the influence and had him take a field sobriety test, which he failed.

Phillips, a Flour Bluff High School alumni, was scheduled to be the guest speaker for the “Voices of South Texas – Old Bayview Cemetery Comes Alive” event on Friday at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi.

Phillips’ rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He will go before a judge to have his bail set sometime later Friday, reports USA Today.

This doesn’t mark the actor’s only run-in with the law. In 2006 he pleaded no contest to charges of domestic battery involving an incident with his live-in girlfriend. Phillips was sentenced to 32 months of probation, one year of domestic violence counseling and 200 hours of community service.