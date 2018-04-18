Lola Kirke Blasts Critic Who Said She Had 'Haircut from Hell' for 'Outdated' Views on Women

Gone Girl actress Lola Kirke is not having it with The New Yorker’s review of her new movie.

Kirke, 27, shared a short but biting response to the outlet’s critic Anthony Lane, whose review of her film Gemini commented on her character’s wardrobe choices.

“She wears big jeans and a baggy gray top, while sporting the haircut from hell —brown bangs cut straight across, as if by a six-year-old with blunt scissors,” he wrote in his review, which appeared in the April 2 issue with the headline “Unusual Suspects.”

“At one point, in need of camouflage, she dyes the tresses blond but keeps the style. Talk about unsane,” Lane adds. “Kirke, however, who made such an impact, in Mistress America, requires no disguise; she is sphinxlike enough as it is. The cracking of the mystery, at the conclusion of Gemini, is daft and unsatisfying, but no matter. The case of Lola Kirke remains unsolved.”

“I am disappointed by Anthony Lane’s glib criticism of my character’s appearance in the film Gemini,” Kirke wrote in her response.

“To deem unflattering the ‘big jeans’ and ‘baggy gray top’ I wear throughout the film is to suggest a preference for heroines in more tight-fitting clothes,” she added.

“And to even mention my ‘haircut from hell’ is to miss the point of my performance entirely,” Kirke continued. We need to see female characters be powerful and beautiful in ways that don’t rely on outdated representations of women.”

Her response was included on The New Yorkers website in “The Mail” section.

Gemini, which also stars Zoë Kravitz and John Cho, tells the story of a terrible crime and its effect on the relationship between a Hollywood star and her personal assistant. It’s in theaters now.