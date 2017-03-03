Logan Star Patrick Stewart: ‘I Was Always Very Safe' in Hugh Jackman’s Arms

Patrick Stewart has a sweet ride in Logan — costar Hugh Jackman‘s muscular arms.

The legendary actor, 76, is making his last turn as Professor Charles Xavier in the third Wolverine-centric film. He opens up to PEOPLE in the latest issue about what it was like to have Jackman, 48, carrying him throughout the film, as his character is often without his signature wheelchair.

“I dropped an email to Hugh before we began shooting telling him that I had lost 20 pounds in preparation for this movie because I wanted to look haggard,” the actor says. “But I tell you, if I had gained a hundred pounds, it would’ve made no difference. I was always very safe — even going up and down narrow flights of stairs, I was in no danger or ever being dropped on the floor.”

He adds, “You want to have someone carry you to safety? I vote for Hugh.”

It was a sweet reunion for the two actors who first met 17 years ago, a moment Stewart still remembers clearly.

“I remember the first time I met Hugh we were already in production, our original Wolverine had had to withdraw because he was tied up in another film that wasn’t ending soon,” the actor recalls. “One day, this charming young Australian showed up on the set telling us he was there to do a screen test — we all fell for him right away. He came back and said to us, ‘Well, you guys are never gonna see me again.’ But he was called back to Bryan Singer’s office and the rest is wonderful cinema history.”

But as fun as it was to reunite with Jackman again, Stewart admits that it was also an emotional shoot. The actor is saying goodbye to the iconic Professor X, and Jackman made sure to pay tribute to him in the final moments of filming.

“It gets harder,” Stewart says of saying goodbye to characters. “I think when I was much younger I was just looking forward to the next one, but my last moments on the set of Logan were actually quite emotionally intense. Hugh made a short speech and it was lovely and charming and I shall treasure it always.”

Logan is out in theaters nationwide.