British Aristocrat Liza Campbell Says Harvey Weinstein Propositioned Her to ‘Jump in the Bath’ with Him

After the New York Times published a report about allegations of sexual harassment made against Harvey Weinstein, British artist and writer Liza Campbell is sharing her own uncomfortable experience with the Hollywood producer.

Campbell, whose late father was the 6th Earl of Cawdor, recounted an incident in which she claims Weinstein invited her to his hotel room under the guise of chatting about work only to invite her to “jump in the bath” with him, she said in a story for The Sunday Times.

Campbell says she and the 65-year-old powerhouse film executive met when they shared a cab in London.

“He invited me to see a screening of his new film. He was a producer, but not well known then,” she said. “I went with a friend. It was a frat film. It was terrible and we sneaked out.”

Ten years later, after separating from her husband, Campbell was struggling to find a job she could manage while raising her two children alone. However, she says “out of the blue” she got a call from Weinsten with a “godsend” job as a freelance script reader for Miramax.

After she critiqued scripts for Shakespeare in Love and The Usual Suspects, the scripts abruptly stopped coming, she says.

“A few months on, another call from Weinstein arrived, asking me how work was going,” she said. “I told him everything had stuttered to a halt. He said: ‘You better come to my hotel and we’ll sort this out.’ ”

Campbell arranged a meeting at Weinstein’s hotel room a few days later. Although she was greeted by an assistant and there were others in the suite when she arrived, she recalled that they all “vanished.”

“He sat down, chatted for a few minutes and then excused himself and left the room through a far door, where I could see a short passage that connected to the bedroom and the bathroom. I assumed he had gone for a pee,” she said. “I could hear him moving around and suddenly the sound of bath taps running. ‘What do you say we both jump in the bath?’ he hollered. I could hear the thump of shoes being taken off and felt shocked that the meeting had turned sleazy.”

Immediately enraged, Campbell said it took her a moment to process the situation. Meanwhile, Weinstein continued, “Come on, it’ll be fun. We can drink champagne. You can soap me — whaddaya say?

“What I said very loudly was, ‘If you come back into this room with no clothes on I’m going to f—ing lose my temper.’ ”

Campbell started to look for a way out, but found the door where she had entered the suite was locked. A second door she thought could be her escape was also locked.

A third attempt resulted in a door that opened and let her out of the room.

“It took me days to calm down from the anger I felt and the crushing realisation that there never was a job; only a hidden hook,” she said. “When you consider the almost identical stories coming out about him now, it seems likely to me that he has been at it for more than 20 years.”

A spokesperson for Weinstein told The Sunday Times that “Mr. Weinstein will not respond to allegations about private matters in a public forum.” A lawyer for Weinstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

On Thursday, The New York Times published an article in which eight women, including actress Ashley Judd, spoke out against Weinstein, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

Weinstein responded to the allegations in the report, saying he was working with a therapist to address his issues head-on. “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it,” he said. “Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.”

Weinstein’s then-attorney Lisa Bloom said in a statement that her client “denies many of the accusations as patently false,” though Weinstein said that he “bear[s] responsibility for my actions” in an interview to The New York Post on Friday. Another lawyer for Weinstein, Charles Harder, said the mogul has plans to sue the New York Times. (Bloom announced she was resigning from advising Weinstein on Saturday afternoon.)