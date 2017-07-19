Live from New York! Ben Affleck and Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Reunite

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are going strong.

Together in New York City after spending about a week apart, the couple beat the heat with a couple of iced coffees as they headed into a hotel near Central Park on Wednesday.

Since going public with their romance at an L.A. restaurant on July 6, Affleck and Shookus, a producer for Saturday Night Live, have taken a trip to Las Vegas and been spotted stepping out for a string of dates together in L.A.

Affleck and Shookus “have been trying to take it slow but it’s progressing quickly. Their feelings are strong,” a source told PEOPLE previously.

But the romance news quickly stirred up drama: Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that Affleck, 44, and Shookus, 37, began an affair in 2013 while Affleck was still married to Jennifer Garner and Shookus was married to Kevin Miller, then a fellow SNL producer. Other sources close to Affleck and Shookus have maintained that the two didn’t date until both of them were separated from their spouses, and the romance is relatively new.

Shookus, who has a young daughter with Miller, is based in New York City, though she also has a place in L.A. and spends time there scouting talent for SNL.

One source tells PEOPLE Shookus isn’t fazed by all the attention.

“She isn’t someone who would have been reckless. She’s really down to earth and centered,” says the source. “[The relationship] has got to be something that she felt was worth risking a lot for.”

Meanwhile, news broke Wednesday that Affleck dropped out of the upcoming Netflix movie Triple Frontier to focus on his health and his family. The star is expected to visit San Diego Comic-Con this weekend to promote his next superhero blockbuster, November’s Justice League.

Affleck, who has three kids with ex Jennifer Garner, spent time over the last week with them in L.A. “Ben’s family still remains of the utmost importance to him,” a source previously said. He also took a quick trip to Minnesota on Saturday to accept a humanitarian award from the Starkey Hearing Foundation for his work with Eastern Congo Initiative.