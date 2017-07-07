Ben Affleck's New Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Spotted Leaving His New L.A. House Back in June

Though Ben Affleck and new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus were spotted out together on a date Friday night, the Saturday Night Live producer was photographed at the actor’s L.A. home back in early June.

Shookus, 37, was spotted getting into a vehicle outside of Affleck’s new residence on June 8.

PEOPLE confirmed Friday that Affleck and Shookus were dating, after they were seen dining at Giorgio Baldi the night before. “They arrived in a limo. They looked happy. They had a quick dinner and then returned to Ben’s house,” a source said.

The insider added, “They are spending time together in L.A. Lindsay is staying at Ben’s new house.”

Other sources told PEOPLE that Affleck and Shookus have known each other for years, and the two had dinner in London last week while he was in town for work. E! reported they also stepped out together in London to see the play Ferryman.

Shookus began working on SNL – which Affleck has hosted five times – back in 2002. She also worked on Tina Fey’s series 30 Rock.

She was previously married to fellow SNL colleague Kevin Miller, with whom she shares one child.

Affleck and his estranged wife Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce three months ago after first separating in 2015 following 10 years of marriage. The former couple share three kids together: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

The news comes after a source told PEOPLE in April that Affleck had been dating again following the highly publicized split from Garner.