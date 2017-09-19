Lindsay Shookus Steps Out in Los Angeles After Emmys Date with Ben Affleck

Lindsay Shookus is out and about after an eventful (and date-filled) weekend with her new man Ben Affleck.

The 37-year-old Saturday Night Live producer was spotted out in Los Angeles on Monday, wearing a black maxi-dress and sandals. She was seen without her new beau for the first time in several days.

The outing came just one day after she and the 45-year-old Batman actor made their relationship award show official at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday.

The couple, who went public with their romance in early July, sat together at the star-studded ceremony, though they skipped the red carpet earlier. (Shookus took to the stage with her SNL colleagues when the show won outstanding variety sketch series.)

Affleck accompanied Shookus to the HBO afterparty, where they sat with Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David and Jeff Garlin. One day earlier, the love birds joined David for a pre-Emmys date in Hollywood.

The couple took their relationship public just three months after Affleck and Jennifer Garner, 45, coordinated their divorce filings following nearly two years of separation.

Despite Drama, Ben Affleck Relationship Was ‘Worth Risking A Lot’ For Lindsay Shookus: Source

A source told PEOPLE in July that Shookus was staying at Affleck’s home. Another insider added then: “The friendship’s been going on for a very long time but this is newer waters for them. They’ve been trying to take it slow but it’s progressing quickly. Their feelings are strong.”

The two have been spending time together on both coasts since, stepping out for coffee runs, casual breakfast dates and nights out. They recently vacationed in Maine together and were spotted heading to a movie theater in N.Y.C. earlier this month.

Just last weekend, the couple was spotted getting cozy as they watched the U.S. Open men’s finals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in N.Y.C, where Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson.