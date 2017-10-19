Lindsay Lohan Says She Is for 'Women Empowerment' Following Her Comments Defending Harvey Weinstein

Lindsay Lohan is insisting she’s “for women empowerment” a week after defending Harvey Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against him.

The actress, 31, shared a photo from her film The Parent Trap and defended herself on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment,” she captioned in the post.

The Mean Girls star also addressed an altercation she alleged to have had with ex-fiancé, Egor Tarabasov, saying “not one person stood up” for her at the time. The accusations, made in 2016, have since been deleted from her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning,” she continued. “I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone. #BESTRONG let us not blame anyone as #karma will always take its toll #womensrights.”

Lindsay’s ex – with whom split from in July 2016 – has previously denied he abused her.

“I would like to state that all accusations made, and about to be made, by Lindsay against me are not true,” Tarabasov told E! News at the time.

Lohan’s comments come a week after she said she felt “very bad” for Weinstein in an Instagram story video that was later deleted. Her post was in response to several women making allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against the movie mogul .

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan, I’m in Dubai. I’m home,” she said at the time. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

“He’s never harmed me or did anything to me,” she continued. “We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

Weinstein, 65, was fired from his powerhouse film studio, The Weinstein Company, after women came forward and accused him of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior or even rape.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”