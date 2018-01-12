Lindsay Lohan may soon go from Hollywood actress to tropical destination.

The 31-year-old stopped by the Wendy Williams Show for an interview airing Friday revealing a new (old) accent and big plans for world domination.

The actress revealed to host Wendy Williams in a PEOPLE exclusive clip, that she is in talks to design one of the islands within The World Islands, an artificial archipelago of small islands off the coast of her adopted home Dubai.

The Wendy Williams Show

“I’m discussing designing an island in Dubai,” Lohan said (and with her European accent mysteriously missing).

“I have a lot of little projects there because I like to keep busy. So, when I’m finished filming [British sitcom] Sick Note I can go back to Dubai, start the lipstick, discuss that and then design this island — Lohan Island.”

She joked that she was “out-Trumping Trump with the name Lohan!” as Donald Trump is known for branding developments with his moniker. The President does not have an island in Dubai but he does have a large golfing and residential real estate development with his name on it.

Lohan also spoke about her nightclub in Greece – which is where she first revealed her so-called “LiLohan” accent when it launched last year.

The World Islands on the Persian Gulf. Barcroft Media/Getty Images

“I have my club too, in Athens, and then we’re opening one in Mykonos,” Lohan told Williams about her businesses. “I figured I’ve gone to enough, I should have my own!”

The Mykonos nightclub will also be named Lohan Nightclub like her Athens club, the star said, as she described it as “a fun place.”

Williams cautiously asked whether that was a good idea for someone who has substance abuse issues in the past, saying, “Wouldn’t that be the worst place for a clean person… to have?”

Lohan said there was no danger in her slipping back into substance abuse, revealing she had more fun watching other people party too hard.

“No, actually. It’s really fun to watch other people look ridiculous,” she said.

The Wendy Williams Show airs live on weekdays (check your local listings).