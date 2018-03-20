It’s no secret that Lindsay Lohan has had her fair share of days in court, and now she’s the face of a free legal resource website.

The Mean Girls star was announced as the spokesperson of Lawyer.com on Tuesday and appears in a new advertisement for the website in which she pokes fun at her troubled past.

“When Lawyer.com first reached out to me, I was confused and a little scared because I thought I was in trouble,” Lohan, 31, says in the clip. “But when they asked me to be their spokesperson, I was intrigued. After meeting with the team, I realized Lawyer.com is just about helping people. From getting a DUI — let’s not pretend I didn’t get one, or two, or three or some others — it’s so simple, and it’s free.”

Over the past decade, Lohan has been arrested multiple times for offenses like driving under the influence and shoplifting. Most recently, she received probation and 240 hours of community service after pleading no-contest to reckless driving in a June 2012 car crash in Santa Monica.

Lohan has signed on for 12 months as the company’s spokesperson and will also serve as a marketing and brand advisor.

“I’m excited to work with Lawyer.com because I know how hard it is to find quality legal help and this is a great opportunity to help people in need,” Lohan said in a statement. “I’ve used Lawyer.com for business ventures and found the response time and lawyer selection amazing.”

During an interview on The Wendy Williams Show in January, Lohan talked about her new business ventures, including the “Lohan Island” she’s designing and a new makeup line she’s working on.

In February, she told W Magazine she has a “haute couture” fashion line in the works.