Lindsay Lohan is Goop-ing up her life.

Much like Gwyneth Paltrow before her, who has become a lifestyle guru through her high-profile site, the actress announced on her social media Tuesday that she is launching a new “Preemium” site aimed to give fans access to her life, beauty secrets and lifestyle tips — all for a $2.99 monthly subscription.

“I am in a period of renewal and that’s why I deleted all my posts from Instagram,” the 30-year-old actress explained on her first post to the site, while telling fans on Twitter to “come see what I’m really up to.”

Lohan outlined what fans can expect from the site, saying they’ll get access to “personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, breaking news, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content and much more.”

😘😘Want to see what I'm really up to? Subscribe to my Preemium – link in bio – will be posting a lot on there these upcoming weeks 😘😘 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

She’s already shared behind-the-scenes looks at recent photo shoots, including videos from a subway shoot with a male model. Lohan also shared more pictures from her recent trip to Turkey.

After a brief hiatus from acting, the former child star has signed on for the second season of Sick Note, a British comedy series that also stars Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint, Hot Fuzz’s Nick Frost and former Miami Vice star Don Johnson.

The show focuses on Grint’s character, Daniel, an insurance rep and compulsive liar who is misdiagnosed with a terminal illness and decides to keep the charade going with his friends and family. Lohan joins the cast as the daughter of Daniel’s boss.