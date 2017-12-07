Lindsay Lohan Is Single and Loving Life as the 'Paris Hilton' of Dubai, Says Friend

Lindsay Lohan is enjoying the single life.

“She’s blonde and happy and she looks good,” a friend of Lohan’s tells PEOPLE, who adds the actress is currently living between London and Dubai, where she is enjoying the attention she gets from locals.

“She’s oddly very popular there and she is kind of like Paris Hilton,” the friend says of Lohan’s life in Dubai. “She has a bunch of girlfriends and she has a place now. She has become a lady who lunches with all these women who have businesses. It’s taken her time to get used to the lifestyle, but she likes it now.”

Lohan recently resurfaced in New York in a rare public appearance with her mother Dina Wednesday night where she explained to Entertainment Tonight what the appeal of living Dubai is.

“I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life,” she said. “I don’t always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. And I think that’s really important.”

As for her dating life, the friend says Lohan is single now after “dating a guy in London for a bit.” She was rumored to be romancing Korean bodybuilder Je Hong Ha, but the source says they’re “just friends. She thinks he’s hysterical.”

The actress has also moved on from her engagement to Egor Tabarasov. In October, the Mean Girls star addressed an altercation she alleged to have had with Tarabasov, saying “not one person stood up” for her at the time. The accusations, made in 2016, have since been deleted from her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“After he turned violent on her, that ended,” the friend says. “She’s good now. She’s single and she’s the best she’s been in a while.”

Asked why she’s not currently dating anyone, Lohan told ET, “I don’t think anyone could be in a relationship with me because I’m never there all the time. [I’m] focusing on what I really feel I want to do right now and I think is important to me.”

After a brief hiatus from acting, the former child star recently signed on for the second season of Sick Note, a British comedy series that also stars Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint, Hot Fuzz’s Nick Frost and former Miami Vice star Don Johnson. Her friend says she might be eyeing a return to more full-time acting work.

“She signed on for two seasons and she got good reviews. Not trouble on set and she’s on time every day,” the friend says. “I think she’ll give it another year or so and I think she will come back and say I’m ready.”