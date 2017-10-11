Lindsay Lohan Comes to Harvey Weinstein’s Defense, ‘I Feel Very Bad For Him Right Now’

Harvey Weinstein seems to have at least one defender.

Lindsay Lohan shared a Instagram story video saying she supported Weinstein after several women made allegations of sexual misconduct against him in stories published in the New York Times and The New Yorker.

While she deleted the video less than an hour after posting it in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time in the UAE time – where she is currently located – social media users were quick to record and share.

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan, I’m in Dubai. I’m home,” she said in her now more European accent. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Lohan, who starred in Bobby and Scary Movie 5 — which were both distributed by The Weinstein Company — also mentioned Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, who told PEOPLE in a statement Tuesday that she was leaving her husband.

“I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband,” Lohan, 31, said.

“He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

On Tuesday, The New Yorker revealed — among 13 different women’s accounts of alleged sexual harassment, assault or rape — that the mogul allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on Italian actress Asia Argento two decades ago.

Actresses Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette also claimed that after rejecting Weinstein’s unwanted advances, they were removed from or kept from being hired for projects.

Also on Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment.

In a New York Times report last week, eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against Weinstein, accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

In response to the lengthy allegations made against him in The New Yorker piece, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

On Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Weinstein plans to enter a residential treatment facility.