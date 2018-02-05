Lindsay Lohan Can Barely Keep It Together As She Recites Her 8 Favorite Mean Girls Quotes

Fetch still isn’t happening, but the spirit of Mean Girls is alive and well with Lindsay Lohan.

As part of a recent interview with W Magazine, in which she opened up about her life and upcoming beauty brand, the actress took a trip down memory lane, reenacting her eight favorite lines from the high school cult classic.

Lohan could hardly keep a straight face as she worked her way through the list, which included classics like “the limit does not exist” and “that is the ugliest f-ing skirt I have ever seen.”

She even tried some improvisation, asking if there was a funnier way of saying one of her lines, before a producer reminded her she was supposed to stick to the script.

“Damn you, Tina Fey,” Lohan joked, referring to the Saturday Night Live alum who wrote the script and played the school’s math teacher.

The 31-year-old star also talked about adding beauty guru and fashion designer to her resume, with brand new makeup and fashion lines in the works.

Mean Girls Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

“I love lipstick, but I love using lipstick as blush,” Lohan told W of how she plans on customizing her upcoming line. “But if I have a cream blush, I want to be able to use it on my lips and not worry about breaking out after. So, I developed one.”

And she’s not just stopping at beauty. Lohan, who launched a collection of leggings a few years back and recently told Wendy Williams that she has a jewelry collection in the works, is getting back into the fashion scene as well — this time, with a much more luxurious collection.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Discusses Current Projects Including Island in Dubai

“I did my leggings line, but I think I was filming [too much], and I didn’t have the focus,” she said. As for this upcoming line, “it’s closer to haute couture.”

And Lohan, who lives in Dubai full-time and plans on eventually getting a house in New York as well, also has a movie in the works, which is taking place in Saudi Arabia.

“To do an all-female project [in Saudi Arabia] is a milestone,” she says. “Everything happens for a reason. I would have never expected to do a movie at this time that I have such a say in, and coming out of Shadi, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi. I feel lucky.”