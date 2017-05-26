Lindsay Lohan Admits She Misses Hollywood but Says She Found 'Peace' Away from the Spotlight'

Lindsay Lohan has done a lot of growing since her hiatus from Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t pine for the old days from time to time.

“Yeah, I miss it,” the actress, 30, admitted to E! News from Cannes’ star-studded amfAR Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday.

Reflecting on her hiatus from the spotlight, Lohan said, “I think there’s a lot of noise that we deal with, so I found a kind of peace in life working with children and helping other people that really interest me.”

She added, “I think it’s important for us to recognize that all of this stuff is fun, but you have to take time for you.”

Despite her successful career on the big screen throughout the early 2000s, Lohan has hasn’t fronted a mainstream movie since playing a dramatized version of the late Elizabeth Taylor in the 2012 Lifetime biopic Liz & Dick.

Following a string of personal and legal problems, Lohan logged hundreds of hours of community service stemming from her 2012 car crash in Santa Monica. Over the eight years she was under probation, Lohan posted photos of herself giving back in a variety of ways, like helping to build a large playhouse for kids and worked on gardening for a women’s shelter.

In recent years, Lohan made waves on the small screen at the center of the Oprah Winfrey Network’s 2014 docuseries Lindsay, which chronicled her life after a string of personal and professional struggles.

From Coinage: The Top 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

Since then, she’s wrapped production on a small horror movie titled The Shadow Within (about an investigator who moonlights as a werewolf), drafted a treatment for another Mean Girls movie, and, in January, held a meeting with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to discuss the refugee crisis in Syria.

She also recently unveiled a teaser for The Anti-Social Network, a series being shopped to networks that finds the Mean Girls star taking control of contestants’ social media for 24 hours, challenging them to do embarrassing acts for prizes.

Her full interview airs tonight on E! News at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET/PT.