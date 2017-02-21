Lin-Manuel Miranda Predicts the Oscars Will Get Political: 'Why Should We Ignore' It?

On Sunday, Lin-Manuel Miranda expects the Oscars ceremony to boldly go where it’s gone before.

The star predicts that celebrities will use the 2017 Academy Awards stage to get political in a new guest column for The Hollywood Reporter.

Detailing Kim Basinger’s 1990 choice to bring up the Academy’s snub of Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing while presenting, Miranda wrote, “For her to take a stand, 25 years before #OscarsSoWhite, was incredible — and impressive because time has shown the prescience of that film.”

“I expect we’ll see more of that this year,” he continued. “It’s a political time, so I imagine the Oscars will look exactly like your Twitter or Facebook feed. Why should we ignore for three hours what we’re talking about 24 hours a day?”

The current political climate has been a popular topic throughout the 2017 awards season, peaking (so far) with a war of words between actress Meryl Streep and President Trump after the Golden Globes.

Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel told PEOPLE of covering the national divide, “I haven’t decided exactly how much I will dwell on that. A lot of it depends on what happens that week [before the show].”

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Things To Know About Lin-Manuel Miranda

In his column, Miranda outlined his personal love for the annual ceremony, explaining, “When I was a little kid, it was the summit of success in this industry that I was looking at with giant glass eyes wanting to be a part of.”

Miranda could make history as the youngest EGOT winner of all time if he nabs the Best Original Song Oscar.

Said Miranda of the big night, “The show inspires people to keep pursuing their craft, or to seek out the nominated films or the overall body of work of the nominees, and through that exposure, people gain a greater appreciation of what the art of filmmaking brings to our culture.”

He recently told PEOPLE of finally being on the other side of the television for the awards, “I’m just thrilled that I get to be there.”

The 89th annual Academy Awards airs Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony, live on ABC.