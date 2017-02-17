Oscar Nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda Learned He Was Going to Be a Dad the Same Day He Booked Moana

Moana composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose tune “How Far I’ll Go” is nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song, still remembers the day he learned he had been hired to write the music for Disney’s latest animated movie.

The 37-year-old had grown up a self-professed Disney superfan — transfixed, among other things, by Alan Menken‘s scores to movies like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. To be joining the Disney canon of composers alongside Menken, Stephen Schwartz (Hunchback of Notre Dame), Elton John (The Lion King) and more felt like a life-altering step; a dream come true even Aladdin’s Genie couldn’t have granted.

But Moana wasn’t the only good news that came Miranda’s way that day. Miranda’s wife Vanessa Nadal also had a surprise.

“I got the job the same day I found out I was going to become a father,” he tells PEOPLE. “It was one of those momentous weeks.”

His son Sebastian — the couple’s first child — was born on Nov. 10, 2014, long before Miranda found breakout success (and a Pulitzer Prize) through his mega-smash hit musical Hamilton.

“That very much has colored my writing experience,” he explained. “Just thinking of, ‘My kid is going to see these. My kid is going to sing these songs.’ I think that was always a part of my mind.”

Now 2, Sebastian got a front-row seat to the creation of Miranda’s score to the acclaimed film — which has been a commercial smash since its Nov. 23 release, earning over $565 million to date worldwide, as well as a nomination for a Best Animated Feature Oscar.

“The joy has also been watching my son grow up and learn these songs,” Miranda gushed. “He probably knows the songs in Moana better than any other song. That’s what’s been playing around the house. It’s sort of his artistic sibling in a way.”

Moana was also the first movie Sebastian ever saw, and his first movie in a theater. So far, he’s seen it twice — including a screening in London where Miranda is currently filming the highly anticipated reboot of Mary Poppins.

“He had seen scenes from it on my computer, so he knew who Moana was and he knew the songs,” Miranda remembered of Sebastian’s first viewing. “He was kind of flat-jawed the whole time and let it wash over him. He also loved popcorn and the whole feeling of being in the theater.”

The second time didn’t go as well.

“He was really freaked out, because there’s no explaining to your kid that movies turn out the same way each time. So when Moana fell off the boat, he was like ‘Oh no, Moana — go home!’ ” Miranda said. “He couldn’t take anything scary happening to Moana the second time because he grew so attached to her the first time.”

Sebastian will certainly be cheering his dad on at the upcoming Oscars, where Miranda could make history as the youngest EGOT winner of all time — an honor Miranda said he’s not thinking about because it’s out of his control. Coincidentally, the current record holder, Frozen composer Robert Lopez, is a friend of Miranda’s whom he calls “a mentor.”

“I remember when he won the Tony for Avenue Q, that was the first year someone I went to school with won an award,” Miranda said. “I just remember screaming with my other two roommates. And then seeing the other end of that when he and [wife Kristin Anderson-Lopez] won the Oscar for ‘Let it Go’? I feel like I’ve had the EGOT vicariously through him.”

No matter what happens, Miranda is just reveling in being an Oscar nominee and attending the big ceremony (he’s bringing his mom). A longtime lover of the Oscars, he used to tape the awards and memorize Billy Crystal’s musical monologues. It was an obsession that first started, ironically, where Miranda’s path is currently colliding.

“It’s funny that the Oscars race is sort of the end of the chapter for Moana, because I fell in love with the Oscars because of Disney,” he said. “The Little Mermaid was my favorite movie — it changed my life. And I remember that was the first time I watched the Oscars feeling like I had a horse in the race. Feeling like, ‘If “Under the Sea” or “Kiss the Girl” does not win best song, I don’t know what I’ll do.’ ”

“I just remember cheering so hard because I just thought the songs were incredible,” he added. “And so it’s funny to sort of be on the other side of that. I’m just thrilled that I get to be there.”

The 89th annual Academy Awards airs Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony, live on ABC.