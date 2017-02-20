WATCH: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shakes His Hips to Win Dance Contest in Hilarious Moana Extra

Lin-Manuel Miranda has five Tony awards, two Grammy awards, one Emmy award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. But his greatest prize might be a dance contest he won in New Zealand.

The 37-year-old composer was in the country back in 2013 during a trip to do research for his hit Disney animated film Moana. It was well before Miranda had premiered his mega-smash hit musical Hamilton. In fact, the trip came just a day after he was hired for the movie — the same day he learned he and his wife were expecting their first child (talk about an eventful week!).

Alongside a team of Moana creatives including composer Mark Mancina and Samoan musician Opetaia Foa’i, Miranda attended a tourist dance showcase. When they asked for volunteers, his hand went up.

Not surprisingly, the talented artist excelled.

“I won the dance contest, which is pretty crazy because they were asking for audience volunteers,” Miranda said, in a special feature video featured on Moana‘s upcoming Digital HD and Blu-ray/DVD release. “I was just shaking my hips to save my life. And that got me by.”

“Man that really blew me away,” Foa’i said. “He gets up there and he just does it.”

Moana will be released on Digital HD Tuesday and Blu-ray/DVD on March 7.