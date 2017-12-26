Lin-Manuel Miranda's Beloved Abuela Mundi Dies on Christmas: 'My Heart Is in Pieces'

Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s paternal grandmother, Abuela Mundi, has died, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton creator told fans on Monday.

“Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning,” Miranda, 37, wrote on Twitter. ” I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that’s where it’s gonna be for a bit.”

His post included black-and-white portraits of his grandmother throughout the years, including two of Mundi with his 3-year-old son, Sebastian — one as a baby and the other, more recently in the hospital.

Another photo included Miranda hugging Mundi in a hospital bed.

Miranda has been vocal about his tight relationship with Mundi, who inspired the character of caretaker Abuela Claudia in his first musical — the Tony-winning In the Heights.