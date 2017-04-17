Lily Collins Shares Sweet Thank You Letter from Michelle Obama: 'Here's to Strong Women'

Lily Collins‘ new book has a very special fan.

The actress-turned-author, 28, took to Instagram on Monday, where she explained that after sending her book to Michelle Obama on a whim, the former First Lady recently sent back a sweet thank you note.

“Best way to start off my week!” Collins wrote, captioning a video of her reaction. “I can’t believe this letter I received from someone I deeply respect and admire. It’s absolutely epic. I’m in complete shock but just had to share!”

Best way to start off my week! I can't believe this letter I received from someone I deeply respect and admire. It's absolutely epic. I'm in complete shock but just had to share! #Unfiltered… A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

Collins read the note aloud before revealing it had been written by the former FLOTUS. The To the Bone actress was particularly excited that the letter’s envelope included a Wonder Woman stamp.

Addressed “Dear Lily,” Obama wrote, “I am writing to thank you for the copy of your new book. The gift was such a nice gesture and I look forward to sharing it with my daughters.”

She continued, “The outpouring of support I have received from women across the country continues to amaze me, and I am filled with a great sense of hope for our shared future.”

From Coinage: Top 5 Most Expensive Movie Collectibles

Thank you from the bottom of my heart Michelle Obama for your encouragement and support. You have no idea how much this means to me. And that Wonder Woman stamp is everything. You truly are such an incredible inspiration. I'll definitely be framing these! #Unfiltered… A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

She then shared a quote she said reminded her of Collins’ book, writing, “Here’s to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.”

In her collection of personal essays, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, Collins opens up about coping with troubled boyfriends, eating disorders, and her absentee father, musician Phil Collins.