Liam Neeson Says He Still Feels 40 (Despite Being 65)

Liam Neeson has one New Year’s resolution he wants to stick to.

“I’ve gotta stop saying to myself, ‘I’m 65. I’ve got to do that,” the actor tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, when asked about changes he wants to make in 2018.

“It’s an Irish thing,” The Commuter star continues. “Sort of seeing the glass half empty instead of half full. But inside I feel 40. But I sometimes think, ‘Who are you fooling? Who are you kidding?’ I’ve got to stop that. Life’s good! I’m very lucky and very blessed.”

Things are indeed going well for the Oscar nominee. He’s back in theaters today with The Commuter, his latest action film, and his momentum isn’t letting up: Earlier this year, Neeson joined the cast of Widows, Steve McQueen’s heist thriller with Viola Davis, and he’s also set to appear in Marlowe, where he’ll play a detective in search of a beautiful blonde’s missing ex lover.

The Taken star made headlines at the Toronto International Film Festival in September when he declared he was bowing out of action films. The actors now tells PEOPLE his comments were taken out of context.

“You go into a room full of journalists and they say, ‘When’s your next action movie?’ And I flippantly said, ‘Come on guys, I’m 65 give me a break,'” he recalls. “Of course that’s the headline they run with. It was meant as a joke.”

In fact, Neeson loves doing action films “as long as they’re rooted in a believability and it’s not a character who’s jumping from 30 stories and landing safely.” He adds, “All that stuff I’m not interested in. As much as I adore Jackie Chan, I’m not that type of action actor.”

The Commuter is now in theaters.