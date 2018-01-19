Liam Neeson Recalls First Falling for Former Flame Helen Mirren: 'I Was Smitten'

Former couple Liam Neeson and Helen Mirren have nothing but love for each other.

The pair reunited during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where they opened up about their past romance.

“We didn’t date, we lived together for four years – we were a serious item for a while,” said Mirren. “Lucky me!”

The pair dated between 1980 and 1985 after meeting on the set of the 1981 fantasy film Excalibur.

Neeson, 65, admitted that it was love at first sight when it came to meeting Mirren, now 72.

“I remember being on the set and standing with Ciarán Hinds as Helen walked towards us dressed in her full Morgana Le Fey costume and we both went, ‘Oh f—,” he said. “I was smitten. I think Ciarán was too but I was very smitten!”

Mirren replied, “I never knew that. You’ve never told me that before – it’s amazing.”

The actor also joked about how he knew Mirren had a crush on him while filming.

“Before I met her and we worked together, I had read somewhere that if she fancied a guy she would imitate his walk behind his back and I turned around one day and she was doing that to me,” he said.

Mirren previously recalled to PEOPLE that her “favorite holidays were camping with Liam.” “We would drive down to France, find a campsite, and Liam would cook breakfast,” she said. “Can you imagine Liam in a tent? He’s 6’4″!”

Neeson went on to marry actress Natasha Richardson in 1994 until her unexpected death in 2009 after a skiing accident. Mirren has been married to director Taylor Hackford since 1997.

The Graham Norton Show airs Friday, Jan. 19, at 10:35 p.m. GMT on BBC.