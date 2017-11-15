Liam Hemsworth Is the Spitting Image of His Father in This Sweet Wedding Photo of His Parents

Now we know where Liam Hemsworth gets his looks from.

The Independence Day: Resurgence actor, 27, shared a photo of his parents on their wedding on Instagram Tuesday, and bares a striking to his father, Craig Hemsworth.

The father and son look so similar that if it had not been for his mom, Leonie, being in the snap, it could be mistaken for a photo of the actor with a vintage filter.

Hemsworth shared the picture of his parents to wish his mom a sweet happy birthday.

The youngest Hemsworth brother wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mum! Not sure what dads doin here but I Love u mum you’re the best! Dad you’re an idiot.”

Hemsworth may soon be able to recreate the picture with fiancée Miley Cyrus when they wed – if they haven’t already that is.

Earlier this month, the couple stepped out together doing what they do best — looking adorably cute in matching workout sweats and sparking marriage rumors through their strategically placed jewelry.

The two were talking a stroll in Savannah, Georgia, wearing comfy clothes, ball caps and matching bands on their ring fingers that ignited some marriage buzz.

While they may be sporting promise rings, Cyrus has openly talked about her feelings on marriage, making it very clear that she can’t see herself walking down the aisle anytime soon.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper in September that she doesn’t “envision marriage.”

“I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” she said. “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned. I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”