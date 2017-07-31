Movie Magic! Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson Kiss in the Rain While Filming Latest Comedy

It’s romantic — and a little funny!

Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson were spotted kissing in the rain while filming a scene for their latest movie Isn’t it Romantic in New York City this week. The Aussie actors got all dressed up as they stepped in front of a green screen to shoot what seems to be a pivotal romantic scene between the two stars, with Wilson, 37, wearing a stunning red dress and Hemsworth, 27, sporting a suit and tie.

The movie centers around a woman who finds herself stuck in a romantic comedy after becoming disillusioned with love. Filming has been underway in New York for weeks as Wilson was previously spotted with Priyanka Chopra and Adam DeVine.

The comedy reunites DeVine and Wilson after appearing together in both Pitch Perfect movies and Comedy Central’s Workaholics.

The movie also stars GLOW standout Betty Gilpin and is co-written by Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell, who previously wrote the Sisters, starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.