Liam Hemsworth’s 27th Birthday Party Featured Weed-themed Gift Bags, Courtesy of Snoop Dogg

Liam Hemsworth is having one “merry” 27th birthday.

The actor joined family and friends to celebrate his big day on Friday night — and Miley Cyrus appeared to be especially excited about the goodie bags provided.

Each guest received gifts from Merry Jane, which touts itself as “the definitive cannabis resource on culture, news, video, food and style dedicated to expressing a new cannabis mentality.”

Cyrus gave a special shoutout to Snoop Dogg, who founded the company, captioning the photo, “@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator.” While there was no hint about what was inside the gift bags, the website sells everything from different marijuana strains (through dispensaries) to cannabis-infused acne treatments. Also, a sign above the gift bags — “Weed!!!” — probably gives a hint that the gifts were at least pot-themed.

(Recreational marijuana use was legalized in California last year, although it hasn’t been fully legalized just yet for recreational sales.)

The 24-year-old star — who celebrated her birthday just a few weeks ago — donned a garland of money and held a cigarette in her mouth as she posed in front of the goodie bag station. But before the festivities, Cyrus shared a sweet message for her main man via Instagram.

“Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER!” Cyrus captioned the photo. “You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo [many] animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth.”

Hemsworth’s sister-in-law (and the wife of his older bro Chris Hemsworth) Elsa Pataky also shared photos from the event on her Instagram account.

“We won’t be hungry!!!” Pataky captioned a photo of a massive box of cheese pizza.

She continued raving about the party, and wrote, “Best party ever!! Happy birthday bro liam!!/ que fieston!! feliz cumpleaños bro liam! #liambirthday #cuñadachunga @silvia.serra #rapparty.”

The party appeared to be a colorful wonderland with several blowup fixtures, as shown in musician Wayne Coyne’s Instagram post.

Hemsworth was so grateful for all of his birthday wishes, and shared an Elf-inspired photo of himself smiling from ear to ear.

“Thanks for all the birthday wishes everyone! Lots of love!” he wrote.