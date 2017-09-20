Liam Hemsworth Urges Australia to Vote 'YES' for Same-Sex Marriage: 'I Believe It's a Human Right'

Liam Hemsworth is encouraging his fellow Australians to vote in favor of marriage equality.

The 27-year-old actor shared a series of photos from recent same-sex marriage marches on Instagram with a powerful message before the vote heads to Parliament on November 7.

“I personally do not believe that same sex marriage should come down to a vote,” he wrote. “I believe it’s a HUMAN RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender.”

Hemsworth continued, “To all the Australians that care about equality and human rights please say YES to same sex marriage. Let’s not be silly about this. Vote YES for same sex marriage in Australia.”

Other famous Aussies, including Hemsworth’s older brother Chris Hemsworth, have made similar pleas.

“Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving Aussie. Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone!” the Thor star wrote in an August 24 Instagram post. “Vote now for marriage equality.”

Margot Robbie shared a similar message on her Instagram account.

“LOVE IS LOVE,” the 27-year-old Suicide Squad star wrote, captioning a shot of herself dressed in heart-shaped glasses and a rainbow-colored sweater. “Aussie’s living overseas like me, register to vote here: http://www.aec.gov.au/enrol/ before August 24th #marriageequality#australia.”

Hemsworth’s fiancee, Miley Cyrus, has been a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights, establishing The Happy Hippie Foundation in support of homeless and LGBT youth.

“My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality,” the singer said in a 2016 interview with Variety. “I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl. Also, my nipple pasties and s— never felt sexualized to me.”