Leonardo DiCaprio Tackling 'Italian Sherlock Holmes' in The Black Hand

Leonardo DiCaprio has lined up another big movie role after winning his Oscar with 2015’s The Revenant.

EW has learned the actor will star in and produce The Black Hand, an adaptation of Stephan Talty’s book about the “Italian Sherlock Holmes.”

The true-to-life story takes place in the early 1900s, when a crime wave poisoned New York City with fear. The perpetrators, whose collective calling card was the symbol of a black hand, migrated from Italy to America and kidnapped people to extort money from their families. Joe Petrosino, an NYPD detective and Italian immigrant himself, assembled a police squad to weed out the source of this mysterious syndicate.

Talty previously worked as a ghostwriter on the book A Captain’s Duty, which would serve as inspiration for the Tom Hanks-led Captain Phillips.

DiCaprio isn’t a stranger to mob movies, having starred in The Departed and Gangs of New York for Martin Scorsese. He was more recently seen in Before the Flood, the climate change documentary directed by Fisher Stevens.

As part of his first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, DiCaprio will produce The Black Hand along with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Jennifer Davisson, and Nathaniel Posey. Also on the docket for the actor is the biopic of Sam Phillips, who discovered Elvis Presley, and another Scorsese team-up, The Devil In the White City.

