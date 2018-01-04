Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Leaving Private Jet with 20-Year-Old Model Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio is back in Los Angeles after a snowy Colorado vacation.

The Oscar-winner was spotted landing back in Los Angeles after spending some of the holidays in Aspen. DiCaprio was seen stepping off a private jet with 20-year-old model Camila Morrone ahead of him. The model and actress joined the festivities in Colorado along with DiCaprio’s close friend Tobey Maguire and his two kids — Otis Tobias, 8, and Ruby Sweetheart, 11.

“They are family friends and the two families are very close,” a friend of DiCaprio and Morrone tells PEOPLE.

The Argentinian model has been keeping her Instagram followers updated throughout the snowy vacation, posting several shots of her in the mountains skiing. She also recently promoted her upcoming movie, which will debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

christmas 🎄 A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camimorrone) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

DiCaprio, 43, was first linked with Morrone in mid-December when he was spotted leaving her house. The actor has been spotted with a few models since splitting with girlfriend Nina Agdal earlier this year.

In September 2017, DiCaprio was spotted spending some quality time with the German model at New York City’s MoMA PS1. They continued their outing with a dinner date at Hillstone restaurant, according to Page Six.

Although the actor’s rep says “they’re not dating,” Rae was spotted among a group of revelers soaking up the sun on a yacht in St. Tropez with DiCaprio and his pal Tobey Maguire at the end of May.