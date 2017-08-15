A New Model for Leo? DiCaprio Spotted Out with Lorena Rae, 23

Leonardo DiCaprio has been spending some quality time with German model Lorena Rae.

On Monday, the 42-year-old Oscar winner and the 23-year-old brunette beauty spent time at New York City’s MoMA PS1 and dined at Hillstone restaurant on Park Avenue, according to Page Six.

The latest sightings come after the two were photographed together in a series of hangouts — including a party in Monaco at the end of May. Then in July, Rae was among a group of revelers soaking up the sun on a yacht in St. Tropez with DiCaprio and his pal Tobey Maguire.

Rae, who has been documenting her trips on Instagram, was also seen with DiCaprio and friends in the Big Apple last week, on a Citi Bike.

A rep for DiCaprio tells PEOPLE “they’re not dating.”

spilled my coffee bc I got a little too excited to see @lilbabycheezus 💛 A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

The Titanic actor was previously dating model Nina Agdal. The couple split in mid-May.

DiCaprio and Agdal dated for a year after first being spotted at a New York City club in May 2016. Following their split, a source close to the actor told PEOPLE that he just wasn’t ready to take the next step.

“Leo thought Nina was a super cool girl,” said the source. “It almost seemed different this time because he was way more affectionate and public with her than he normally is, but his friends knew it wouldn’t last.”

Adding, “He’s not ready to settle down and just isn’t in the mindset to get married or have kids.”