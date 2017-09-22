Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Virtual Reality Company MindMaze as Investor and Advisor

Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in the future.

The Oscar-winning actor and environmentalist is joining MindMaze, a company developing cutting-edge virtual and augmented reality technology, as an advisor and investor, PEOPLE can reveal.

“MindMaze technology has already impacted the lives of many people, and it is poised to define the way we will experience and create content in the future,” said DiCaprio. “I am excited about the possibilities of MindMaze’s technology, especially for its potential to be a driving force in media and entertainment in the years to come.”

MindMaze focuses on bringing “next-generation mind-machine interactions through neuro-virtual and augmented reality technology,” according to statement from the company, which officially unveiled DiCaprio’s partnership on Friday.

“By enabling real time integration of signals from the brain with the environment through multiple technologies, MindMaze is bringing these innovations to market across multiple industries, including healthcare and now entertainment and media,” explained the company.

RELATED: Kate Winslet Reveals Her Most Special Memory From The Set of ‘Titanic’

“We are already seeing immense potential for the application of our technology outside of healthcare, specifically in entertainment, sports and social VR,” said Dr. Tej Tadi, CEO and founder of MindMaze. “As we continue to gain traction in these industries, the addition of Leo to our advisory board is a vote of confidence in our technology and road map for ushering in a new age of interaction between humans and machines.”

Not only does DiCaprio fit into the company’s plans to expand their presence in the entertainment space, the actor has a proven track record as an investor. His Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which works to combat the effects of climate change, has raised over $80 million since 2008.

Last year, his annual charity auction in St. Tropez, France raised a record $45 million and featured guests such as Bono, Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Tobey Maguire, Jonah Hill, Naomi Campbell, Bradley Cooper and Edward Norton.