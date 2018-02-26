Leo to the Rescue! Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $1 Million to Help Protect Marine Life

Leonardo DiCaprio is putting his money to good use.

The 43-year-old actor’s foundation donated $1 million towards funding a $22 million debt swap in the Seychelles, in exchange for the island nation creating two major marine reserves, The Guardian reports.

The Nature Conservancy announced the new deal on their website, sharing that the nonprofit group teamed up with DiCaprio to buy the large sum of debt for the creation of the reserves, which will be situated around two vital ecosystems.

“These protections mean that all species living in these waters or migrating through them are now far better shielded from overfishing, pollution, and climate change,” DiCaprio said in a statement, according to TNC.

Theo Wargo/Getty

The innovative debt-swap initiative is the first of its kind and could lead to an explosion of similar deals around the world, which would prevent marine ecosystems from being affected by pollution, overfishing, and climate change.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Announces $20 Million Grant to Battle Climate Change and ‘Build a Brighter Future’

In Sept. 2017, DiCaprio announced that his foundation would be donating a $20 million grant to help combat climate change.

“We are proud to support the work of over 100 organizations at home and abroad,” the actor said. “These grantees are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests and endangered species for future generations – and tackling the urgent, existential challenges of climate change.”

“There exist today many proven technologies in renewable energy, clean transportation, and sustainable agriculture, that we can begin to build a brighter future for all of us,” DiCaprio added. “Our challenge is to find new ways to power our lives, employ millions of people and turn every individual into an advocate for clean air and drinkable water. We must demand that politicians accept climate science and make bold commitments before it is too late.”