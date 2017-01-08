Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane Kruger and More Attend Sean Penn’s Haiti Relief Charity Event in L.A.

Just one day before the Golden Globes, celebrities turned out to support Sean Penn‘s Haiti Rising Gala at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night.

Leonardo DiCaprio made it to the event after red carpet arrivals, and bid on several items, including Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s personal 1967 white Land Cruiser. Though he was outbid (it sold for $100,000 to businessman Vivi Nevo), the 42-year-old actor took home a commission from artist Ed Ruscha for a cool $125,000. DiCaprio also donated a piece by Harmony Korine from his personal art collection for the charity auction.

Other celebrity guests in attendance included Diane Kruger, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Lily Collins, Nick Jonas, Joel Edgerton and Jeffrey Tambor, among others.

The event touted that $37 million was committed to benefit the J/P Haitian Relief Organization and their initiatives in Haiti. Along with celebrity contributions, the French government, Parker Foundation and World Bank were also listed as donors.

Tambor provided a very reverent and sweet tribute, praising his late friend and co-star Garry Shandling for his commitment to the cause for Haiti, adding that Shandling left $1 million to Penn’s organization after he died. As a tribute, the gala awarded its first ever Garry Shandling Humanitarian Award to Haiti-based anthropologist and physician Paul Farmer.

Jonas also donated his time to the event, auctioning off a private acoustic personal concert – including him joining the hosts for dinner – which sold for $80,000.