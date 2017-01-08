People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Celebrity

Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane Kruger and More Attend Sean Penn’s Haiti Relief Charity Event in L.A.

By and

Posted on

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Just one day before the Golden Globes, celebrities turned out to support Sean Penn‘s Haiti Rising Gala at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night.

Leonardo DiCaprio made it to the event after red carpet arrivals, and bid on several items, including Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s personal 1967 white Land Cruiser. Though he was outbid (it sold for $100,000 to businessman Vivi Nevo), the 42-year-old actor took home a commission from artist Ed Ruscha for a cool $125,000. DiCaprio also donated a piece by Harmony Korine from his personal art collection for the charity auction.

Other celebrity guests in attendance included Diane Kruger, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Lily Collins, Nick Jonas, Joel Edgerton and Jeffrey Tambor, among others.

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Todd Williamson/Getty
Todd Williamson/Getty

The event touted that $37 million was committed to benefit the J/P Haitian Relief Organization and their initiatives in Haiti. Along with celebrity contributions, the French government, Parker Foundation and World Bank were also listed as donors.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Todd Williamson/Getty
Todd Williamson/Getty

Tambor provided a very reverent and sweet tribute, praising his late friend and co-star Garry Shandling for his commitment to the cause for Haiti, adding that Shandling left $1 million to Penn’s organization after he died. As a tribute, the gala awarded its first ever Garry Shandling Humanitarian Award to Haiti-based anthropologist and physician Paul Farmer.

Jonas also donated his time to the event, auctioning off a private acoustic personal concert – including him joining the hosts for dinner – which sold for $80,000.

 