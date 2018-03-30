Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone kept things casual for their latest outing.

The actor, 43, and the Argentinian model, 20, were spotted going on a low-key breakfast date in West Hollywood Wednesday morning.

Morrone wore a white t-shirt and a pair of gently distressed jeans rolled up past her ankle, while DiCaprio wore a blue hoodie, sunglasses and jeans. He kept his hood up as he walked and appeared to be carrying a take-out bag.

The pair’s latest outing comes over a month after DiCaprio and Morrone were spotted arriving together at at Ellen DeGeneres’s star-studded 40th birthday bash in February.

Morrone also joined DiCaprio on a vacation in Aspen, Colorado in January alongside the Oscar-winner’s pal Tobey Maguire and his two kids — Otis Tobias, 8, and Ruby Sweetheart, 11. Although the model and actress shared multiple photos from the vacation on her social media account, none of them included the actor.

DiCaprio was first linked with Morrone in mid-December when he was spotted leaving her house. The actor has been spotted with a few models, including Lorena Rae, since splitting with girlfriend Nina Agdal in 2017.

Explaining the pair’s connection, a friend of DiCaprio and the model previously told PEOPLE, “They are family friends and the two families are very close.”