Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Party on a Yacht in St. Tropez

What’s the best way to celebrate raising $30 million for charity? For Leonardo DiCaprio and his pal Tobey Maguire, the answer is a yacht party in the south of France.

The old friends looked like they were having a blast on Thursday hanging out aboard a small luxury boat off the coast of St. Tropez, where just last night DiCaprio’s foundation raised $30 million and counting towards protecting the environment.

DiCaprio has been spending more time with friends following his split from Nina Agdal earlier this summer after a year of dating.

Maguire was also on hand last night for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s fourth annual charity auction, where the star-studded guest list was treated to a surprise performance by Madonna and a set by Lenny Kravitz.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Madonna’s ex Sean Penn, Uma Thurman, Jared Leto, Cate Blanchett, Marion Cotillard, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and Tom Hanks were among the famous guests.

The event also featured a Titanic reunion – DiCaprio posed for a selfie with Kate Winslet and Billy Zane, who played her character’s wealthy fiancé.

The auction continues online. Following last night’s preview, bidding will begin on August 10 and end on August 23. A catalogue of the items can be viewed here.