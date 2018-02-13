Leonardo DiCaprio and Rumored Flame Camila Morrone Step Out Together for Ellen's Birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio has a new model in his life.

After vacationing together in Aspen, Colorado last month, the Oscar-winner was spotted out again with 20-year-old Camila Morrone at Ellen DeGeneres’s star-studded 40th birthday bash on Saturday.

The actor, 43, and Argentinian model arrived to the party together, and as they entered the West Hollywood venue, DiCaprio rested his hand on Morrone’s lower back.

Morrone wore a black, off-the-shoulder crop top along with a matching ruffled skirt and belt, while DiCaprio kept it casual in jeans and his standard New York Yankees baseball cap pulled down low over his face.

The duo vacationed in Colorado in January with DiCaprio’s pal Tobey Maguire and his two kids — Otis Tobias, 8, and Ruby Sweetheart, 11.

“They are family friends and the two families are very close,” a friend of DiCaprio and Morrone told PEOPLE.

Morrone kept her Instagram followers updated throughout the snowy vacation, posting several shots of her in the mountains skiing. She also recently promoted her upcoming movie, which will debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

DiCaprio was first linked with Morrone in mid-December when he was spotted leaving her house. The actor has been spotted with a few models since splitting with girlfriend Nina Agdal earlier this year.

In August 2017, he was spotted spending some quality time with German model Lorena Rae at New York City’s MoMA PS1. They continued their outing with a dinner date at Hillstone restaurant, according to Page Six.

Although the actor’s rep says “they’re not dating,” Rae was spotted among a group of revelers soaking up the sun on a yacht in St. Tropez with DiCaprio and his pal Tobey Maguire at the end of May.