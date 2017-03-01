Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal Celebrated Oscars at Star-Studded Afterparty

Leonardo DiCaprio flew solo at the Oscars on Sunday, but he did meet up with his girlfriend Nina Agdal at one of Hollywood’s most exclusive afterparties later that evening.

As last year’s Best Actor winner, DiCaprio was on hand to present the award for Best Actress during the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday — but the Revenant star was not spotted with a guest. He has previously taken his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, but the last time he walked the red carpet with a love interest was with his ex, Gisele Bündchen, in 2005.

Yet a source tells PEOPLE that DiCaprio and Agdal are closer than ever, and after the model made a appearance at Vanity Fair’s afterparty, the couple reconvened at a private, star-studded bash hosted by Madonna and her manager Guy Oseary.

DiCaprio and Agdal have been dating since last summer.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal: Could She Finally Be the One?

The couple were spotted getting cozy after the Golden Globes this year at host Jimmy Fallon’s private afterparty, after the actor showed up solo to the awards.

They also celebrated DiCaprio’s 42nd birthday together with his mom in mid-November at The Brando on Tetiaroa, the French Polynesian island where Marlon Brando once made his home.