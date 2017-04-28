Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal Spotted Kissing in N.Y.C.: 'It Was a Really Sweet Moment,' Says Onlooker

Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal were out enjoying the warm spring weather in New York City on Friday, where they were spotted locking lips by the Hudson River in downtown Manhattan.

“It was a really sweet moment,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE, adding that, “Nina put her arms around his neck and kissed him.” The couple, who are coming up on their year anniversary, was spotted outside the Le District market at 225 Liberty Street.

DiCaprio, dressed in his standard white tee and shorts, with a shirt wrapped around his waist and a newsboy cap “seemed very comfortable around her,” the onlooker says, adding, “And their affection was natural, not forced.”

At one point, Agdal, dressed in short-shorts and an off-the-shoulder white crop top, brought a friend with her to join DiCaprio, who had been looking out over the water with his headphones on. “She was laughing loudly and very flirty with Leo,” notes the onlooker.

Later, a fan approached the Academy Award-winner, and the two shook hands cordially. “He then walked away slowly down toward the water and Nina and her friend stayed for a chat,” says the onlooker.

The last time the couple was spotted together, they attended an intimate showcase for an Australian band making its New York City. Joined at the show by rapper Q-Tip, the trio were among a small audience at the Ludlow House to watch the band Chase Atlantic perform.

DiCaprio, meanwhile, was recently spotted without his beau at Coachella, where he, Orlando Bloom and Toby Maguire teamed up for a guy’s weekend.