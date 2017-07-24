Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Reunite -- to Auction Off a Dinner with Themselves for Charity

As Titanic turns 20, Jack and Rose are reuniting for a good cause – this time on dry land.

A private dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is up for grabs at this year’s auction gala hosted by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

The annual event, hosted on July 26 in St. Tropez, France, is offering a lucky bidder the chance to have dinner with the friends and former Titanic costars sometime in October or November at a place of their choosing in New York City.

