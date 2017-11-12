From One Leo to Another! Watch Leonardo DiCaprio Appreciate Leonardo da Vinci’s Final Work

When Leo (kind of) met Leo.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, was among the many to see legendary artist Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi painting at Christie’s exhibition space in Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Filmed by photographer Nadav Kander, DiCaprio took part in a video portrait that captured the 16th-century work’s profound effect on those gazing at it. The A-lister was dressed in a black newsboy cap and color coordinated coat as he cracked a subtle smile while looking at the 500-year-old portrait of Christ as Salvator Mundi (Savior of the World).

Also featured in the over four-minute footage is singer/songwriter Patti Smith.

Amazingly, in 2005, the piece of art — known as the final privately owned da Vinci painting — was discovered in a small, regional auction in the United States, heavily veiled with overpaints and long mistaken for a copy.

The painting once belonged to King Charles I of England, and later his son, Charles II in the 17th century. But after that, there was no record of its whereabouts between 1763 and 1900, according to Christie’s.

The auction house called the painting’s discovery and restoration “the greatest artistic rediscovery of the 21st century.”

Leonardo’s Salvator Mundi will be offered at auction on Nov. 15. Christie’s estimates that bids could exceed $100 million as Da Vinci paintings are incredibly rare, according to TIME.