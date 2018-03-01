The Hobbit Star Lee Pace Says He's Dated Men and Women: 'I Don't Know Why Anyone Would Care'

Lee Pace has opened up about his sexuality, saying he has dated both men and women, but stopping short of labeling himself as gay or straight.

The actor, best known for Guardians of the Galaxy, Pushing Daisies and The Hobbit, is gearing up for his part in the Broadway revival of Tony Kushner’s Angels In America.

“Our understanding of what it means to be gay is just so different,” Pace, 38, told W magazine of the current climate for the play as opposed to nearly seven years ago when he starred in Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart, which also examines issues in the LGBTQ community.

“It’s culturally different. It’s just so much further down the road. It’s an interesting thing for me to think about in this moment while working on this play,” he added.

Pace said it was important for gay actors to play gay roles, prompting the interviewer to ask if he identified as gay.

“I’ve dated men. I’ve dated women,” Pace said, declining to put a label on his sexuality.

“I don’t know why anyone would care,” he retorted when pressed. “I’m an actor and I play roles. To be honest, I don’t know what to say — I find your question intrusive.”

The private star has previously avoided talking about his personal life for the sake of his career.

“Who cares about people’s personal lives? I mean, honestly. How are you then able to disappear into a role? Trust me, if I had something interesting to say about myself, I would,” Pace told Buzzfeed in May 2014.

“To be honest, the characters I play are revealing enough,” he said.