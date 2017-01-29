La La Land Wins Best Picture at PGA Awards — See Who Else Won

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

La La Land danced one step closer to winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards next month, as the Damien Chazelle film took top honors at Saturday night’s Producers Guild Awards for producers Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, and Marc Platt.

The modern-day musical defeated Arrival, Deadpool, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight to win the guild’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Of that list of films, only Deadpool failed to score a corresponding Oscar nomination in the Best Picture category.

La La Land has become an awards season juggernaut since its release, culminating with 14 Oscar nominations last week — tied for the most ever with Titanic and All About Eve (both of which won Best Picture).

In addition to La La Land, fellow Oscar nominees O.J.: Made In America and Zootopia won at the PGA Awards in the documentary and animation categories, respectively. Both of those films are favored to win in the corresponding Oscar categories as well.

On the television side, Stranger Things (episodic drama), Atlanta (episodic comedy), The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (long-form television), Making a Murderer (non-fiction television), The Voice (competition television), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (live entertainment and talk), Real Sports with Bryant Gumble and VICE World of Sports (sports), Sesame Street (children’s programming), and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (digital) all won awards.

Since the PGA Awards’ inception in 1989, just eight Darryl F. Zanuck award winners have failed to take home Best Picture at the Academy Awards — including last year’s The Big Short, which won at the PGA Awards but lost to Spotlight on Oscar night.