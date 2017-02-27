Swoon! Watch La La Land's Ryan Gosling in Never-Before-Seen Rehearsal Video with DWTS' Jenna Johnson

Jenna Johnson may have just become one of the most envied women in the world.

The Dancing with the Stars pro has danced with her fair share of celebs in the past, but in rehearsal footage released exclusively to PEOPLE on Monday, Johnson is seen gliding across the floor with none other than Ryan Gosling.

DWTS choreographer Mandy Moore served as the choreographer for La La Land and asked Johnson to work with Gosling on the basics for two weeks during the summer of 2015.

“One day, Mandy said to me, ‘Look, there’s this big movie coming out and I have a favor. I need you to come in and work with someone,'” Johnson tells PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘Who?’ When she said it was Ryan Gosling, I about peed my pants.”

Johnson, 22, worked on a waltz, a Vienesse waltz and a foxtrot with the actor, 36.

“He’d had training when he was really young, but I was so shocked at how incredible he was at picking up things and what kind of partner he was,” she says of the Oscar nominee, whose film was at the center of #envelopegate after being incorrectly announced as the Best Picture winner at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

“He was like a sponge,” Johnson continues of Gosling. “He wanted to learn so much so he’d look authentic and real doing it. He’s very smart. He wanted to know why he was transferring his weight onto that foot or why he needed to hold a count or where he needed to place his hands to be a better partner for the lady. He was very logical with how he approached dancing and I think that’s what made him so great. He understood the concept and the beauty of the movement and then was able to produce that with his body.”

Johnson also gushes that Gosling was “the nicest human being” she’s ever met.

“The person you see in The Notebook, that is not a character. That is him. I think they just said, ‘We’re going to make a movie about you. Just be yourself,'” says the dancer and blogger, who will not be competing on the upcoming season of DWTS. “He made me giggle. He made me want to cry when I had to leave.”